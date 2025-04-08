CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

