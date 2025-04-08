CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Dutch Bros by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

BROS stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

