CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.