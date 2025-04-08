CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,130,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390,206 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,576,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 278,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,907,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,813,000 after buying an additional 84,399 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Westpark Capital raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

