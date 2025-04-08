CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,430,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 126,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orion Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,023,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 273,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 118,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

