CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $303.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $402.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.