CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Alamo Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.71 and a 52-week high of $222.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.64.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

