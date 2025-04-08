CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,185,000 after acquiring an additional 495,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,055,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $11,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

