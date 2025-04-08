CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,740,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 996,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 621,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 570,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

