CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vestis by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 249,479 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vestis by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 1.55. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VSTS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

