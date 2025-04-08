CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.