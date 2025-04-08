CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 442 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 587,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,301,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.