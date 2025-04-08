CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 459 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,310,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 183,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $95.88.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

