CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Haleon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Haleon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Down 6.2 %

HLN stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

