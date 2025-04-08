CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 474 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

