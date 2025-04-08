CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,871 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

