CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 728 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

