CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 798 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $161.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.81.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

