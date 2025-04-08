Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 367,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 805,758 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.