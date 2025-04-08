Contrasting ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) & Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A Moog 5.80% 14.44% 6.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Moog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50 Moog 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZOOZ Power and Moog, as provided by MarketBeat.

ZOOZ Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.56%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Moog.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Moog”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 17.97 -$11.76 million N/A N/A Moog $3.66 billion 1.31 $207.22 million $6.57 23.18

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Risk and Volatility

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats Moog on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

(Get Free Report)

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Moog

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

