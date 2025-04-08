CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,056 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $18,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total transaction of $679,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,330.32. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $264.08 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.49 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.79.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

