Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.15. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Insider Activity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.