Defense Stocks To Consider – April 5th

Boeing, General Electric, Citigroup, American Rebel, Analog Devices, Lockheed Martin, and RTX are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that manufacture or provide products and services to the military and national security sectors. They are often seen as more stable investments, since government spending on defense tends to remain steady even during economic downturns, though they can also be sensitive to geopolitical and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $14.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,245,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,029. Boeing has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average of $164.16.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE stock traded down $20.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,160,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,472. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $146.78 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $5.05 on Friday, reaching $58.00. 51,682,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,041,940. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

AREB traded up $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 82,892,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $231.75.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI traded down $16.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $164.14 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded down $22.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,681. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. 8,524,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,578. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

