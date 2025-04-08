Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 485042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIV. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins set a C$3.75 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$406.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

