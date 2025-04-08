Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163,368 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,461,000 after purchasing an additional 533,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,036,000 after buying an additional 1,000,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

