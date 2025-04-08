dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.20 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 1306727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40 ($0.85).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

dotdigital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £200.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts forecast that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

