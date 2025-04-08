DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

