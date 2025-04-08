Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 37.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.63. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

