Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.