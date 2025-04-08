East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
East West Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 632,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,383,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,052,000 after purchasing an additional 437,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 10,357.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 363,963 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East West Bancorp
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.