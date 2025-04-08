Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $73.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11,261.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 472,741 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 227.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.