Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 1,048,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 532,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 4.95.
About Emerita Resources
Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
