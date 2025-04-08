Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First County Bank CT bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,007,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,646 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

