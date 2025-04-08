EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.95. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $8,757,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 165.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in EPAM Systems by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

