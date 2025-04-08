Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,086 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.83 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

