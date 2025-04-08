F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 774176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.55 price objective on shares of F3 Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 19.24. The stock has a market cap of C$96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

