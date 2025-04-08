Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 1352495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.66.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

