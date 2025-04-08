Family Capital Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,645,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $3,314,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $357.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.55 and a 200 day moving average of $416.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

