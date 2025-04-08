Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

