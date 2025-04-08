Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 463 ($5.89), with a volume of 183959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.11).

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £322.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 7.88 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity Asian Values had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity Asian Values will post 102.734375 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

