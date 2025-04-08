Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,133,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 281,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 20,732.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMDE stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

