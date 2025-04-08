Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

