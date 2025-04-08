Financial Review: Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSS and Wilhelmina International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $148.14 million 1.09 $70,000.00 $0.24 28.25 Wilhelmina International $17.09 million 1.33 $430,000.00 $0.12 29.17

Wilhelmina International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

TSS has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TSS and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% Wilhelmina International 3.38% 2.29% 1.40%

Summary

TSS beats Wilhelmina International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

