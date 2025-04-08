Financial Survey: Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) and Global Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Global Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Lights Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Lights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Lights Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Lights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC $122.29 million 8.89 $77.07 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Global Lights Acquisition.

83.4% of Global Lights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Global Lights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Lights Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80

Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus price target of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Global Lights Acquisition.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Global Lights Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

