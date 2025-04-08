Financial Survey: Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) versus Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $742,000.00 7,867.48 -$436.37 million ($3.57) -8.80 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($1.31) -0.93

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Quince Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quince Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines N/A -33.67% -30.08% Quince Therapeutics N/A -53.27% -22.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolution Medicines and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 12 1 3.08 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 5 2 3.29

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $65.23, suggesting a potential upside of 107.74%. Quince Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 555.74%. Given Quince Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quince Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company’s RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

