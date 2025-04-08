Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.81.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
FL opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
