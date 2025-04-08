Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on FL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $58,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

FL opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.