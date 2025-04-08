Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $20.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE BEN opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $53,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 1,673,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after buying an additional 1,599,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

