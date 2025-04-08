FY2025 EPS Estimates for OS Therapies Lowered by Analyst

Get OS Therapies alerts:

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OS Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for OS Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for OS Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OS Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE OSTX opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. OS Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,431,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,639.24. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

