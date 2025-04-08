FY2027 EPS Estimates for Certara Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Get Certara alerts:

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Certara in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Certara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 175,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Certara by 198.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.