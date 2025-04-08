Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 153215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 8.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
